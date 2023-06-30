IOTA (MIOTA) Market Cap Achieves $511.20 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $511.20 million and approximately $9.30 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.