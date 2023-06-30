IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CSML)

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1138 per share on Thursday, July 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CSML stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $32.43. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,666. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Get IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.