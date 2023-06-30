iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3,702.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,590 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 18.2% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV opened at $100.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.33. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.63.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

