iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,750 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ TLT opened at $101.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.30. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.