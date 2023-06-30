iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIGFree Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the May 31st total of 366,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

USIG opened at $49.83 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

