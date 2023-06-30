iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the May 31st total of 366,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

USIG opened at $49.83 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

