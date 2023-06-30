iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the May 31st total of 366,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
USIG opened at $49.83 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.
Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- Freeport-McMoRan: Analysts Bullish Ahead Of Growth Copper’s Spurt
- The Nike Rebound Is Over; Buying Opportunity Ahead
- Verve Therapeutics Gains 20.74% In June as Ark Funds Invest
- Moderna: Declining Performance And Relative Weakness
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Rises On Hopes For Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.