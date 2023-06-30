iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.01. 41,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,774. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.07. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

