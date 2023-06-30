iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,000 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the May 31st total of 999,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 777,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 493,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,947. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $33.94.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

