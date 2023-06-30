iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 861,700 shares, a growth of 232.8% from the May 31st total of 258,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBTE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.80. 598,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,744. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.0856 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 357.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

