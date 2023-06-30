iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the May 31st total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTM traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 19,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,829. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

