iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $45,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MUB stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $106.73. 372,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,221. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.61 and a 200-day moving average of $106.76.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

