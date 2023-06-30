iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,303,000 after purchasing an additional 358,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,316,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,478,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $187.37. 10,874,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,777,330. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

