iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $186.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

