iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,152,000 after acquiring an additional 281,039 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,390,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,215,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,458,000 after acquiring an additional 139,101 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period.

IWO stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.62. The company had a trading volume of 137,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,986. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $201.72 and a 1-year high of $248.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

