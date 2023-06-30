iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Acquired by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 932,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 484,922 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,560,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,804,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 315,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 307,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 92,269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMMD stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.16. 71,876 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.18.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

