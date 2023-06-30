iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) is Lesa Sroufe & Co’s 9th Largest Position

Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 3.0% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Sage Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.85. 5,162,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,674,416. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.