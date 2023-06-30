iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Increased by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,113. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $118.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average is $108.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

