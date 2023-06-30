iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,061,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 116,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. 212,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,009. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

