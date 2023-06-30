J Arnold Wealth Management Co Sells 4,208 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 0.2% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI remained flat at $17.20 during trading hours on Friday. 2,128,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,901,639. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.