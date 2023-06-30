J Arnold Wealth Management Co Sells 6,485 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co lowered its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in Cerus were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 39.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 22,100,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,637,000 after buying an additional 6,236,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cerus by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,220,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,993,000 after buying an additional 40,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,453,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,273 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 236,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,557,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,762. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.95.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. Analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

