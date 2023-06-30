Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCW) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 767.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 190,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 168,773 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 803,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JGGCW remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.