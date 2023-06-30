Jeffery Westphal Sells 800,000 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $14,608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,509,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,861,260.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

VERX stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $19.50. 1,582,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,655. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -92.86, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VERX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Tensile Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vertex by 624.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,361,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after buying an additional 717,947 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $11,858,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $10,345,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $7,929,000. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

