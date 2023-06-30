Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.27

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.27 and traded as low as $4.35. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 4,743 shares traded.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. ( NASDAQ:JCTCF Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.