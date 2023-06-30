Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.27

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.27 and traded as low as $4.35. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 4,743 shares traded.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $15.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27.
Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.00%.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.
