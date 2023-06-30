JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 25,980 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,882,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 8.4% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.66% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $89,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,349. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

