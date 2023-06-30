JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.28 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,227,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.44. 42,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,711. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

