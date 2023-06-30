JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.52% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.34. 3,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,864. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a market cap of $613.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

