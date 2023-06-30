JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 871 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,177,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,754. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $76.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

