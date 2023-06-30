JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of PRFZ stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $172.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,551. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $144.81 and a one year high of $179.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.7506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

