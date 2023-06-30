JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of MOND opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. Mondee has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $757.71 million and a PE ratio of -7.14.

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondee will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Venkat Pasupuleti sold 18,857 shares of Mondee stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $188,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Venkat Pasupuleti sold 18,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $188,570.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Prasad Gundumogula sold 1,659,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $16,594,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,177,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,777,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,105,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,475,431 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondee during the first quarter worth approximately $17,512,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Mondee by 6.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 278,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Mondee during the third quarter worth approximately $696,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Mondee during the first quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondee by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

