Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Kate Dehoff Sells 10,821 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) insider Kate Dehoff sold 10,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $97,389.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kate Dehoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Kate Dehoff sold 5,141 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $38,557.50.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE JOBY traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 29,896,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,517. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.58. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

