JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Holdings Reduced by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 14.2% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. 636,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,163. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

