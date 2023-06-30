JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Position Cut by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,182,000 after acquiring an additional 522,357 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 443,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,463,000 after acquiring an additional 190,270 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.63. 263,678 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

