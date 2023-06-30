Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00.

STC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Stewart Information Services from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $55.81.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $677,894.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 57,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 167,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 74.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

