Keene & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,714 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for 2.6% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

Kroger stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $46.76. 655,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,390,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $1,404,471.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $1,404,471.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,024 shares of company stock worth $3,694,571 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

