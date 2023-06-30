Keene & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Insider Activity at Southern

Southern Price Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.00. 1,785,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,216,235. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

