Keene & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.07. 3,726,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,642,807. The firm has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.