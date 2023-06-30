Keene & Associates Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 132.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,386 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.5% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Medtronic by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 239,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.10. 1,218,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,089,920. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. CL King began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

