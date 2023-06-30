Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.88

Shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.88 and traded as low as $5.47. Key Tronic shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 19,233 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Key Tronic Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

Key Tronic ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 0.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter worth $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

