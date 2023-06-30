KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 74.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in KeyCorp by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “hold neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,044,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,568,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

