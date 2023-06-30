KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 2,102 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $312,524.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,953,162.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,586 shares of company stock worth $14,290,224. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,425,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,576. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.80.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

