KG&L Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DG traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.75. The company had a trading volume of 771,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,657. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.16. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

