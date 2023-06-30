KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 73,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $19.97. 1,345,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,147,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $27.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.02%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.