KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.90.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.28. The stock had a trading volume of 422,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,274. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.03 and its 200-day moving average is $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

In related news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

