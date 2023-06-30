Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13,539.7% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 235,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 233,696 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.37. The stock had a trading volume of 149,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,831. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

