Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Down 83.8% in June

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the May 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KGFHY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.85. 63,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,446. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1897 per share. This represents a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.07.

KGFHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 230 ($2.92) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.50.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

