KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 163.1% from the May 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

KIO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 151,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,752. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,797,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

