KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 163.1% from the May 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
KIO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 151,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,752. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
