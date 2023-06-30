Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.28. 4,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 1,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Klépierre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Klépierre Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.8 billion at December 31, 2022, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

