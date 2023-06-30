Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Down 53.3% in June

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KLKNF remained flat at $9.80 during trading hours on Friday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

