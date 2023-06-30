Konnect Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $835.59 Million (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Konnect token can now be purchased for $0.0627 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and $155,446.58 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Konnect alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Konnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.