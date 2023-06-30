KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 257.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KSRYY stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. 7,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,777. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00. KOSÉ has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $24.56.

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers cleansing, facial wash, toner, emulsion, cream, gel/serum, pack mask, lip care, and massage products. The company also provides sunscreen, fragrance, makeup goods, hair products, beauty supplements, and other cosmetics.

