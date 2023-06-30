KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA) Trading Down 1.6%

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Free Report) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.44 and last traded at $32.69. 1,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 43,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 185.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KEUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon EUA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted EUA carbon credit futures index. KEUA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

